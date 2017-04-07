FBI Director James B. Comey said a concerning request by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch about how he refer to the probe of Hillary Clinton’s private email server played a part in his decision to buck Justice Department tradition and to publicly announce the closure of the case.

“At one point the attorney general directed me not to call it an ‘investigation’ but instead to call it a ‘matter,’ which confused me and concerned me,” Mr. Comey said Thursday during testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. “That was one of the bricks in the load that lead me to conclude I have to step away from the department if we are to close this case credibly.”

The disclosure further expounds on the reason why Mr. Comey in July announced the closure of the Clinton probe and publicly described why the FBI opted not to bring charges against Mrs. Clinton or any of her State Department aides.

In May, Mr. Comey said he took the unusual step in part because he believed that a June 2016 airport tarmac meeting between Ms. Lynch and Mrs. Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, had undermined the Justice Department’s credibility to independently investigate the case.

Mr. Comey said Thursday that tarmac meeting was still a main factor in his decision, but that there was another factor which he could not mention in an open setting. But he acknowledged that senators had been briefed on that matter in a classified setting.