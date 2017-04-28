Sen. James Lankford said Thursday that President Trump asking former FBI Director James B. Comey for loyalty is no different than his exchange with any other official.

“That sounds exactly like [how] the president spoke to every other Cabinet official in the process,” Mr. Lankford said on Fox News. The Oklahoma Republican is on the Senate Intelligence Committee and is set to ask Mr. Comey questions Thursday during the hearing.

Mr. Lankford said that Mr. Trump asked all Cabinet members for loyalty and said there is no difference with Mr. Comey’s account. Mr. Lankford also said that Mr. Comey’s written statement confirms most of what Mr. Trump has said previously.

“Comey did more yesterday in his written statement — and we’ll see more of what he says on the stand — to confirm what the president said rather than all the other people outside there who said Comey would never say that,” the senator said.

“The president has said over and over again, if there are other people that need to be investigated, then they need to be investigated,” Mr. Lankford said.