Sen. Kamala Harris said Thursday that former FBI Director James B. Comey’s statement validates the investigation into President Trump.

“Comey’s statement, the written statement, validates some of the reports that we’ve been hearing that led us to the point of even questioning if there is obstruction of justice,” Ms. Harris, California Democrat, said on NBC News.

“He outlines clearly that there have been conversations initiated by the president that seem to be intended to interfere with the investigation at least as it relates to Flynn,” she said, referring to Mr. Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Ms. Harris said Mr. Comey’s statement also confirms the “loyalty oath” that he was asked to take.

“His letter in terms of his written statement validates that he was asked to take a loyalty oath,” she said. “It’s completely inappropriate.”