MILFORD, Pa. (AP) - Businesses are being asked for input before Pennsylvania lawmakers meet next week for a hearing on the 48-day manhunt to find the sniper convicted of killing a state trooper and wounding another outside their barracks.

WNEP-TV (http://bit.ly/2siRqTe ) reports the Senate’s Emergency Preparedness Committee will meet June 15 in Pike County, the scene of the 2014 shooting and manhunt.

Thirty-four-year-old Eric Frein was convicted in April and sentenced to death for killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II outside the Blooming Grove barracks and wounding Trooper Alex Douglass in 2014.

Schools closed near the barracks and tourism and other businesses near Lake Wallenpaupack suffered during the manhunt.

The committee will review the effects of the manhunt on the surrounding communities and businesses, as well as what might have been done differently from a law enforcement perspective.