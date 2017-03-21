Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that although he doesn’t like much of what President Trump does, it doesn’t mean a crime was committed.

“Half of what Trump does is not OK. If you’re trying to convict him for being a bull in a china shop and crude and rude, you’d win,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on CBS News. “A lot of the stuff troubles me, but it’s not a crime.”

But Mr. Graham added that no one has yet to prove corroboration between the Trump team and Russia, despite the continued investigations.

“I’ve been getting really suspicious of all things Russia here,” he said. “As of this day, we know nobody can prove Trump colluded with the Russians.”

Mr. Graham said did say he’d like to investigate further into Mr. Trump’s financial ties to Russia more than the political connections.

“I’ve been suspicious about the Trump world and Russia financing, I’ve yet to see anything. Let’s keep looking,” he said.