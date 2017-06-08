Responding to the testimony of fired FBI Director James B. Comey, President Trump’s personal lawyer said Thursday that Mr. Comey “makes clear that the president never sought to impede” the FBI’s investigation of Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Lawyer Marc Kasowitz also said Mr. Comey made “unauthorized disclosures” of “privileged communications” that he had with the president.

Mr. Kasowitz blasted leaks of classified information by government employees “who are actively attempting to undermine” the president. He criticized the former FBI director for conceding to lawmakers that he provided a friend with a memo he’d written of his conversations with the president, for the purpose of leaking the information to the media.

“Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers,” Mr. Kasowitz said. “We will leave it to the appropriate authorities to determine whether these leaks should be investigated.”

The president’s lawyer said Mr. Trump “feels completely vindicated” after Mr. Comey’s testimony and looks forward to getting on with his agenda.

The president’s lawyer read his statement to reporters at the National Press Club but took no questions.

Mr. Kasowitz said that Mr. Trump “never pressured Mr. Comey” into dropping the Russia investigation, and never sought a loyalty oath from the FBI director.

“It is now established that there the president was not being investigated for colluding with the or attempting to obstruct that investigation,” he said. “As the [Senate Intelligence] committee pointed out today, these important facts for the country to know are virtually the only facts that have not leaked during the long course of these events.”