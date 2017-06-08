TEMPLE, Texas (AP) - A former Central Texas police offer must serve five years of probation for firing his gun into an El Paso hotel wall while off-duty at a law enforcement convention.

Ex-Temple police Cpl. Kenneth Lee Sheka (SHEE’-kuh) was sentenced in El Paso after pleading guilty to deadly conduct/discharging a firearm during the September 2015 incident.

Records show two counts of aggravated assault were dismissed in last month’s plea deal and sentencing. Sheka was also fined $2,500 and must permanently surrender his peace officer license.

Police say a worker complained that Sheka made inappropriate sexual comments, touched her and she said stop. Officials say Sheka then fired his personal gun at a wall. Nobody was hurt.

Temple police put Sheka on paid leave after the incident. He resigned after being indicted.