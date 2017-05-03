A pro-Trump group plans to run an ad Thursday slamming former FBI Director James B. Comey during his testimony before Congress.

The ad from Great American Alliance, backed by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, accuses Mr. Comey of being “just another Washington insider” who is more concerned with “election meddling” than enforcing the law.

The spot also makes the claim that Mr. Comey’s “political correctness” ban the term “radical Islam” from being used inside the FBI.