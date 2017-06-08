LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Oakland Raiders are still working on an agreement that would allow the football team of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to play at their planned stadium in Sin City.

The public entity overseeing the $1.9 billion plan for the Raiders‘ future home in Las Vegas on Thursday addressed a long list of preliminary issues that the NFL team and the school are still negotiating. A draft of the agreement was not presented at the meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board.

Some of the issues under discussion include scheduling, UNLV signage and rent.

Nevada lawmakers and others criticized a draft of a document released earlier this year was that called for the Raiders to sign off on any field markings and use of the stadium for any college football games.