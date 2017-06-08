NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) - The owner of a Mexican restaurant in New Hampshire has taken to Facebook to say he’s closed until further notice after immigration officers removed his two kitchen workers.

Pedro Aguirre, owner of La Cabana Mexican Grill, says the incident Thursday left him and his wife “heartbroken.”

Shawn Neudauer, a spokesman for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Boston, said two people were arrested outside of the restaurant. He said both have previously been deported from the United States, and one of them also has a prior drunken driving conviction.

Neudauer said both cases will likely be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Aguirre, who opened his restaurant nearly two years ago, said his employees, both men, were hired several months ago and were good workers.