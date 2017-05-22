President Trump’s health secretary on Thursday refused to commit his boss to making critical Obamacare payments through the coming year, infuriating Democrats who say the administration is sabotaging the insurance markets to bolster its case for repeal.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Mr. Trump’s budget assumes that “cost-sharing reductions” will be doled out through the coming year.

“Nobody is interested in sabotaging the system,” Mr. Price assured members of the Senate Finance Committee.

But he couldn’t say whether Mr. Trump will leverage a pending court case to cut off the money before then, citing his own role in the litigation.

The payments reimburse insurers for picking up low-income customers’ costs on Obamacare’s exchanges.

Health plans want the White House to guarantee the reimbursements through at least 2018, yet Mr. Trump has refused, viewing them as leverage to bring Democrats to the bargaining table as his Republican allies struggle to reach consensus on an Obamacare replacement plan.

Mr. Trump could stop the payments by withdrawing an appeal of a court ruling that House Republicans secured against the Obama administration. The GOP said the payments should have been authorized by Congress, and a federal judge agreed, though allowed the payments to flow until the appellate courts weighed in.

Democrats on the finance panel pressed Mr. Price to reveal Mr. Trump’s thinking on the case.

“I’d like to be able to share more, but as the defendant in the case, I’m not able to do so,” said Mr. Price, who became a named litigant when President Obama ceded way to Mr. Trump and his team. “But I can tell you … that the budget accommodates and reflects the CSR payments through 2018.”

A string of insurers have exited Obamacare program or requested double-digit rate hikes in recent weeks, citing problems with the 2010 health law itself or Mr. Trump’s wavering commitment to it.

The plans must pick up customers’ costs whether they’re reimbursed or not, so they’re requesting higher-than-expected premiums in case Trump decides to yank the payments.

“To me, it’s like pulling the rug out from somebody and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, they fell down,’ ” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Democrat, said.

Mr. Price said the 2010 Affordable Care Act’s shaky framework — not the administration’s actions — are the main driver of economic pain in the marketplace, so it needs to be replaced with market-oriented reforms.

He also reminded Democrats that appropriating the cost-sharing payments is Congress’ job, even if Mr. Trump is allowing them to flow on auto-pilot while the court case is pending.

So far, GOP leaders haven’t pushed to include the payments in their spending plans, as the party sorts out its repeal plans, though House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady on Thursday said Congress ought to fund the payments for now.

“We should act within our constitutional authority now to temporarily and legally fund cost sharing reduction payments as we move away from Obamacare and toward a patient-centered system that truly works for the American people,” he said at his panel’s own hearing with Mr. Price. “Insurers have made clear the lack of certainty is causing 2018 proposed premiums to rise significantly.”

Though billed as a chance to grill Mr. Price on Mr. Trump’s budget, both hearings turned into a grab bag of fights over the fate of Obamacare, the opioids crisis and whether employers must cover birth control as part of their health plans.

Democrats fumed over cuts to Medicaid, the government insurance program for the poor, noting the program pays for about half of all U.S. births and two out of three nursing home beds.

“These cuts would be a staggering blow to Americans of all generations,” Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat, said.

The budget syncs with a GOP health care plan that cuts Medicaid by more than $800 million by reining in Obamacare’s vast expansion of the program and then capping federal funding to the states.

Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, Utah Republican, praised the administration for focusing on how taxpayers dollars are spent.

“All told, most of the budget’s overall Medicaid savings would be achieved by returning the focus of Medicaid to serving those with the greatest needs — the elderly, the disabled and needy mothers and children,” he said.

Some Democrats also urged the Trump administration not to carve more entities out of the Obama-era “contraception mandate” requiring employers to insure contraception at no cost to their female workers.

Under a leaked proposal, employers who assert a good-faith objection on religious or moral grounds would be exempt so long as they notify their employees of the change.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, Washington Democrat, asked Mr. Price if he thought contraceptives should be a part of employer plans, though the secretary deflected, saying birth control “ought to be available” to women who want it.

“I guarantee you, there will be a big fight on this issue,” Ms. Cantwell said.