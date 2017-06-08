ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Ride hailing service Uber has been fined $98,000 by the New York State ethics commission for underreporting about $6.3 million in lobbying spending.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics announced the settlement agreement with Uber on Thursday.

The fine covers activities in 2015 and 2016 when Uber successfully battled New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s attempt to limit its service in the city and pushed to expand upstate.

The settlement says most of the underreporting was due to an oversight by a compliance firm that Uber used.

Uber spokeswoman Alix Anfang said “Uber NY has revised its processes” and no longer uses the firm that prepared the disclosure statements.

Last month, Uber admitted to underpaying its New York City drivers tens of millions of dollars.