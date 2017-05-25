After days of not answering the question, the White House said Thursday that President Trump still has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Absolutely, the president has confidence in all his Cabinet,” said deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders. “If he didn’t, they wouldn’t be here.”

In recent days, White House spokespersons have not answered directly questions about Mr. Trump’s support for Mr. Sessions. The president was reportedly angered by Mr. Sessions’ decision in March to recuse himself from any investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.