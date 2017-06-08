President Trump might have watched portions of fired FBI Director James B. Comey’s testimony, but his spokeswoman described it as “a regular Thursday at the White House.”

“I don’t know if he’s seen much of it,” deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders said if the president. “We have the news on like we do every single day.”

Mrs. Sanders said Mr. Trump was busy Thursday morning in meetings with Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

“The president’s engaged in national security meetings,” she said. “It’s a regular Thursday at the White House.”

Mrs. Sanders referred most questions about Mr. Comey’s testimony to the president’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz. Asked about Mr. Comey’s contention that the president is a “liar,” she replied: “No, I can definitively say the president is not a liar. I think it is frankly insulting that question would be asked.”