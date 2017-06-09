DENVER (AP) - Two men are headed to jail for breaking into the home of former Denver Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware and stealing his Super Bowl 50 championship ring.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Billy McCaslin was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail, and 32-year-old Sergio Irreza was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Each pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary.

The duo broke into Ware’s home in October and stole about $40,000 worth of property, including the ring, while he was at a football game with the Houston Texans. Hidden cameras and tips from the public helped police nab McCaslin and Irreza.

Ware said shortly after the burglary that he was glad he wasn’t home at the time because “I would have sacked him, really sacked him. The both of them.”

Most of the property, including the ring, was recovered.