LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas secretary of state’s trip to Ghana on a U.S. Department of Agriculture trade mission is under scrutiny from an audit.

Deputy Legislative Auditor Jon Moore told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2rdbFgE ) on Thursday that Mark Martin’s November 2015 trip to expand export opportunities might not have been within the scope of his office’s duties.

According to Moore, the Arkansas constitution says the secretary’s duties include overseeing election laws, registering businesses and keeping up the state Capitol grounds. Moore says the nearly $8,400 trip doesn’t appear to be part of those responsibilities.

Martin’s office says such a determination “is in direct violation of the separation of powers clause of the (Arkansas) Constitution.”

A spokesman says Martin hasn’t taken an agriculture-related trip overseas paid by the state since Ghana.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com