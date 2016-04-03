Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Friday he doesn’t know if tapes were made of President Trump’s conversations with former FBI Director James B. Comey.

“I don’t work for the White House, I don’t work in the White House, I don’t know if tapes were made, are made. If they are, I think James Comey’s credibility is at a zero right now,” Mr. Lewandowski said on NBC News. “And that’s from Democrats who questioned him not that long ago during the Hillary Clinton investigation. It’s from the Republicans who questioned him yesterday.”

He did say the conversation Mr. Comey referenced regarding loyalty didn’t take place in the Oval Office and was over dinner, implying there wouldn’t be tapes of that conversation — if such tapes exist.

“I think the conversation that actually didn’t take place in the Oval Office, I think Jim was referring to a discussion they had over dinner, where there two Navy stewards,” Mr. Lewandowski said.