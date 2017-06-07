President Trump said Friday he was felt vindicated after “leaker” James B. Comey, the former FBI director, testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee testimony the day before.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Comey admitted during his hearing Thursday that he used a friend to leak a memo that he wrote of an exchange with Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, said at a press conference after the hearing that it would be left to the “appropriate authorities” about whether to investigate these leaks in addition to the others that have come from the White House.