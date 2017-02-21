Sen. Ed Markey said Friday that he was not uncomfortable with former FBI Director James Comey leaking his memo to a friend because it wasn’t classified information.

“What Mr. Comey did was to speak candidly and openly to the Senate and the American people yesterday. The memo which he leaked had no top secret info in it,” he said on CNN. “The information he gave to his friend was not top secret, it was not confidential, and it actually helped to protect Comey.”

Mr. Markey also said he was not concerned with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch telling Mr. Comey to refer to the criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails as a “matter” not an “investigation.”

“Whether you call it a matter or investigation, that matter or investigation was ended without a conclusion by Jim Comey, that there hadn’t been a violation of the law.”