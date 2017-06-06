President Trump’s son-in-law and special adviser Jared Kushner and special counsel Robert Mueller, head of the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, are expected to soon meet with Senate Intelligence Committee, according to various sources and published reports.

When Mr. Kushner will gather with committee members has not been confirmed,NBC News reported Friday.

Mr. Kushner will reportedly provide the committee with documents it has requested, in addition to facing questions from senators.

Mr. Kushner is married to Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka and ran the Trump campaign’s digital voter outreach strategy. He has come under increasing scrutiny for contacts he allegedly had with business interests tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin before Mr. Trump was inaugurated in January.

Mr. Mueller, who was appointed last month, will meet with committee Chairman Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, and ranking Democrat Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, according to committee staff. No specific date has been set.

Mr. Warner told reporters the committee is “in discussions” with Mr. Mueller about avoiding conflicts in their respective investigations — in addition to assuring that the committee gains access to former FBI Director James Comey’s memos detailing his conversations with Mr. Trump.

On Thursday, Mr. Comey told the Senate panel that he has already given Mr. Mueller the memos.

In addition to meeting with Mr. Mueller, Mr. Burr also told reporters the committee will hold closed-door meetings with Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers —- likely next week.

Mr. Coats and Mr. Rogers testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, but many committee members admitted to being frustrated by their limited answers to the panel’s queries in the open session.