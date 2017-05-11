Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that those on both sides of the political aisle are concerned about the perceivably close relationship between the Trump administration and the Russian government.

“I think there’s an awful lot of us on both sides of the aisle that are very uncomfortable with this relationship that they seem to have. I think it goes all the way to the day Comey was fired to the day the Russians were there — not allowing the press of the United States of America’s in, the free press of America, but letting the controlled press of Russia in. Those are a lot of concerning things,” Mr. Manchin said on MSNBC, referring to former FBI Director James Comey.

The West Virginia Democrat also expressed disappointment in former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s unwillingness to testify, as well as the reports of his actions with the Russians.

“I can’t tell you what happened. This is not the Michael Flynn I knew before. From what I’m hearing, from what I’m seeing, this ‘for hire’ attitude you know. It’s one thing to want to go out and make a living for your family, it’s another to do it and jeopardize the well-being of the United States of America,” Mr. Manchin said.