ATLANTA (AP) - SunTrust Park, the new home of the Atlanta Braves, is moving into the college football business.

Kennesaw State will play Jacksonville State at SunTrust Park on Nov. 17, 2018.

Braves president of development Mike Plant says the only necessary modifications will be removing the pitcher’s mound and home plate. One end zone will back up to the Braves‘ dugout on the first-base line. The other end zone will be on the left-field wall.

Kennesaw State is 13 miles from SunTrust Park, north of Atlanta.

Plant says the Braves hope to schedule football games at the facility every year. The team wants to draw people to its mixed-use development adjacent to the stadium after baseball season.

