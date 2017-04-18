Former California Gov. and sci-fi action star Arnold Schwarzenegger founded his own academic and policy center in Los Angeles. There’s always room for one more, however, and it could be time to “learn the Bern.”

There’s now a Sanders Institute in Burlington, Vermont — launched Wednesday by Jane Sanders, wife of the namesake, Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent and self-described socialist.

“True democracy requires an informed electorate,” the nonprofit said in its founding mission statement. “The mission of the Sanders Institute is to revitalize democracy by actively engaging individuals, organizations, and the media in the pursuit of progressive solutions to economic, environmental, racial, and social justice issues.”

“During Bernie’s presidential campaign, I had the pleasure of traveling around this country, seeing its beauty and experiencing the passion and dedication of its people,” Mrs. Sanders explained. “I came away with a determination to ensure those voices would be heard. I wanted to start an organization that would bring people together to learn from each other and discuss how to make our country and our democracy better.”

She seeks progressive solutions for the nation’s woes, and has enlisted the help of “prominent progressive thinkers” — all named academic fellows: Cornel West, Harry Belafonte, Robert Reich and Ben Jealous.

Mr. Sanders, presumably, will also contribute. He is currently working on a guide for “political revolution” due out in August, and aimed at a teenage audience.

Fundraising is underway for the new organization, found here.