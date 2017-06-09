BOSTON (AP) - Immigrants and advocacy groups plan to press their case to make Massachusetts a so-called sanctuary state.

The Legislature’s Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security is scheduled to hear a bill on Friday that would place sharp limits on cooperation between federal immigration officials and state and local law enforcement agencies.

The debate comes amid heightened concerns in some immigrant communities about President Donald Trump’s policies. An executive order issued by Trump though later blocked by a federal judge would cut funding to sanctuary cities.

Dozens of legislators have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill, but passage is far from assured. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo have both indicated a preference to leave sanctuary status up to individual cities and towns.