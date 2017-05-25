Despite calling him a “bully,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats are willing to work with President Trump on job-related issues.

“We stand ready to work with the administration and Republicans on jobs bills, on infrastructure bills — on what would truly be an infrastructure bill — to work with them to address the improvements we can make in our tax code,” Ms. Pelosi said in her weekly briefing.

“Whether it’s about fairness, it’s about transparency, it’s about closing special interest loopholes, lower the corporate rate, whatever it is, to create growth, to create good paying jobs in our country, and reduce the deficit. We see none of that.”

She also expressed outrage over the administration’s claims that the Russia case was distracting from Republican’s policy agenda.

“He has one bill that he’s sent over here — the health care bill,” she said. “And it is a jobs loser, estimated to be a 1.8 million jobs loss. Donald Trump is a jobs loser.”

The California Democrat also said that Mr. Trump has treated former FBI Director James Comey like a “bully.”

“He tried to charm him, he tried to bully him, he tossed him out and now he’s suing him — true to nature. That’s not how democracy works, that’s how a bully works,” she said.

Ms. Pelosi wouldn’t go so far as to say that the president obstructed justice, but she did say Mr. Comey’s testimony confirmed Mr. Trump abused his power.

“If you went to the White House and you were invited to the Oval Office, with the president of the United States, and he told you what he wanted you to do, if you don’t think that’s an abuse of power, then you haven’t been in the Oval Office with the president. And he just cleared the room.”