DENVER (AP) - Denver police say a federal immigration officer shot a man who fled a traffic stop after some kind of confrontation.

Police chief Robert White says it’s not clear yet what happened during the confrontation Friday morning or whether the man was armed. He said the man was grazed in the head by a bullet and his injuries aren’t life threatening.

White says the man ran away after immigration officers pulled him over. He said they caught up with him and there was a confrontation before one of the officers fired his gun.

He said he doesn’t know why the officers wanted to stop the man.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigrations Customs and Enforcement said the agency was working to confirm what happened.