Sen. Rand Paul said Friday that the Russia and Flynn investigation also needs to look into reining in leaks at the National Security Agency.

“We need to get to the bottom of who was listening to General Flynn’s conversations because leaking that is a felony and very dangerous to the republic,” the Kentucky Republican said on Fox News.

“I hope the special counsel will also be looking at this because I don’t think Americans want to live in a society where the government becomes so powerful that it’s listening to all of our phone calls or reading all of our emails.”

Mr. Paul said he hoped that special counsel Robert Mueller would be able to answer who leaked such information since the investigation would take place in a private setting.

“I’m guessing the special counsel’s ability to bring people in can be better than a committee. And sometimes you can find the truth a little better because a grand jury or a special counsel works behind closed doors.”