RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Supreme Court says a weapons conviction should be upheld, rejecting arguments that information from an anonymous 911 caller that led police to him shouldn’t have been admitted at a trial on constitutional grounds.

The justices overturned Friday a lower appeals court’s order for a new trial for Christopher Allen McKiver.

The state Court of Appeals had ruled McKiver was unable to confront a witness against him. The caller told law enforcement about a possible gun-related incident in Wilmington and described a suspect. A jury convicted McKiver of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Justice Paul Newby wrote the caller’s information and dispatcher’s questions were designed to help police respond to an ongoing emergency and didn’t trigger the defendant’s protection for witness confrontation.