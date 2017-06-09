HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on a former Pennsylvania treasurer’s guilty plea (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Former Pennsylvania Treasurer Barbara Hafer is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about taking money from a man whose company got millions in business from the agency when she ran it.

The 73-year-old Democrat is likely to face a few months in jail at most when she’s sentenced by a federal judge.

Federal prosecutors said Friday she falsely denied taking money from investment adviser Richard Ireland after her term as treasurer ended in early 2005.

She’s the second ex-state treasurer in three years to plead guilty to federal charges.

Rob McCord, a Democrat, resigned in 2015 in the middle of his second term before pleading guilty to attempted extortion in a campaign finance-related case. McCord has not yet been sentenced.

Hafer isn’t commenting on the plea.

