DENVER (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of a man by a federal immigration officer in Denver (all times local):

3 p.m.

Denver police say a federal immigration officer shot a man who fled a traffic stop and then had some kind of confrontation with immigration agents.

Police chief Robert White says it’s not clear yet what happened during the confrontation Friday morning or whether the man was armed. He said the man was grazed in the head by a bullet and his injuries aren’t life threatening.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigrations Customs and Enforcement, Gregory Palmore, says the officers stopped the vehicle to arrest someone who had been convicted of unlawful sexual contact. He said he couldn’t identify the man or release other details because the shooting is being investigated.

____

10:20 a.m.

White says the man ran away after immigration officers pulled him over. He said they caught up with him nearby and there was a confrontation before one of the officers fired his gun.

He said he doesn’t know why the officers wanted to stop the man.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigrations Customs and Enforcement said the agency was working to confirm what happened.