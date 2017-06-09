Make sure to pick up the new release by Newt Gingrich.

Understanding Trump, published by Center Street (Hachette Book Group), serves as one of the first books mostly written since President Trump’s inauguration. Further, it is one of the only books released by a major publisher that takes a positive view of the current occupant of the White House.

Given that Mr. Gingrich is both a historian with an earned doctorate and also a former Speaker of the House, he brings a unique perspective on any topic he chooses to write on. Combining historical awareness with public policy wonkishness, his prose sounds just like he talks — which is to say, both interesting and informative.

You may disagree with his politics, but Mr. Gingrich won’t bore you.

He writes: