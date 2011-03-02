Federal agents missed a chance to pursue men connected to the shooting death of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in 2011 and improperly released another man involved in trafficking one of the weapons linked to the shooting scene, according to an inspector general’s report released Wednesday.

The report from the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) found that while agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) did not actually witness the unlawful transfer of firearms and fail to seize them, they also missed a chance to lawfully seize guns from brothers Otilio and Ranferi Osorio after the fact.

The Osorios, as well as Robert Riendfliesh and a neighbor, Kelvin Morrison, were ultimately arrested in connection with the shooting death of ICE agent Jaime Zapata in a February 2011 incident in which ICE agent Victor Avila was seriously wounded.

On Feb. 15, 2011, Zapata was killed and Mr. Avila seriously injured after members of the Zetas drug trafficking group opened fire on their vehicle about 200 miles north of Mexico City.

Traces of firearms recovered in subsequent arrests revealed that Otilio Osorio had bought a gun at a Dallas-Fort Worth Gun Show in October 2010 and that Riendfliesh bought another gun in August 2010 at a Texas pawn shop.

Authorities later linked both weapons to the shooting scene, and arrested the Osorios, Riendfliesh and Morrison after ATF finished up tracing the guns on Feb. 25, 2011.

The report found that ATF’s Dallas field division had collected enough information prior to Otilio Osorio’s October 2010 purchase to justify questioning Ranferi Osorio and Morrison or taking other steps “within a reasonable time” about other gun purchases and possible trafficking.

“We do not believe that it is possible to identify what investigative steps should have been taken at the time, or precisely when arrests should have occurred, and that to do so now would be speculative,” the report said.

“We do, however, believe that there clearly was probable cause to arrest both Osorio brothers and Morrison after ATF witnessed the Osorios complete a transfer of 40 firearms on November 9, 2010,” it said.

The report said an ATF supervisor “was not sufficiently proactive” in pursuing leads about Ranferi Osorio and Morrison.

The report went on to say that ATF’s first contact with the Osorios and Morrison did not happen until late February 2011.

“We did not agree with explanations that ATF offered for this delay,” the report said, including one that the ATF was waiting on guidance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The report said agents also failed to seize firearms during a search of the Osorios’ house shortly after the Zapata and Avila shootings. Two of those guns were subsequently recovered at a crime scene in Mexico.

The report also said there were “serious deficiencies” with the DEA’s and an assistant U.S. attorney’s handling of the case of Manuel Barba, who had been released from federal custody in Texas in July 2010 and directed the straw purchase and trafficking of the Riendfliesh gun to Mexico after his release.

It said Barba should not have been released from federal custody after pleading in a drug case, saying the lead DEA agent investigating him wrongly dismissed statements about trafficking AK-47s and failed to highlight them.

It also said, though, that they did not find any actions agents failed to take in the investigations that led to the arrests of Barba and Riendfliesh that could have “reasonably” prevented the trafficking of that firearm.

The OIG said it wasn’t making recommendations for improvement in the report, saying recommendations stemming from the Fast and Furious gun-running scheme were sufficient.

