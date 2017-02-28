Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly said Wednesday his department is prepared to offer security assessments for Jewish Community Centers, which are facing increasing threats in the U.S.

“Over the past several weeks, the country has seen unacceptable and escalating threats and actual harassment directed at faith-based communities around the country, with a particular focus on threats to Jewish Community Centers,” Mr. Kelly said in a statement.

He said his department briefed the Jewish Community Center Association of North America on Wednesday, letting them know what kinds of help are available.

In addition to assessing security at the centers, Mr. Kelly said community centers can take active-shooter training and bomb prevention training.

