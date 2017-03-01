Military officials say U.S. Navy SEALs have been punished for flying a “Trump” flag from a convoy in Louisville, Kentucky, on Jan. 29.

Some of America’s top warriors have been disciplined for allowing a convoy of eight Humvees traveling north on Interstate 65 to include a campaign flag used by President Donald Trump’s supporters. Video of the incident was uploaded to social media sites by an anti-Trump organization called “Indivisible Kentucky.”

Lt. Jacqui Maxwell of the Naval Special Warfare Group 2 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, issued a statement on Tuesday that chastised the SEALs for violating “the spirit and intent of applicable DoD regulations concerning the flying of flags and the apparent endorsement of political activities,” the Courier Journal reported.

The officer also told Military.com on Wednesday that “administrative corrective measures were taken with each individual based on their respective responsibility.”

Navy regulations prohibit personnel from conducting “any activity that may be reasonably viewed as directly or indirectly associating with the DoD, or any component or personnel of the department, with a partisan political activity or is otherwise contrary to the spirit and intention of this policy guidance will be avoided,” Military.com reported.

The number of SEALs involved in the incident and the nature of their punishment was not disclosed.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus