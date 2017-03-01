INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn got right to the point when he stepped to the podium at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

He brought up the subject of watching tape of the Super Bowl, in which the New England Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. And he quickly dispelled any notion that he’s over it.

“Yes, I am past it, but I’m not over it,” Quinn said. “And I never will be.”

