COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina quarterback Brandon McIlwain says he’s leaving the university.

McIlwain was considered a centerpiece prospect for coach Will Muschamp’s young program when he arrived on campus in January 2016. But after falling behind quarterback Jake Bentley last season, McIlwain said on Twitter that he will transfer.

McIlwain, from Newtown, Pennsylvania, was part of the baseball team this winter. However, he played in just one game and had no at bats.

McIlwain played in eight football games and made three starts - a win over East Carolina and losses to Kentucky and Texas A&M.; McIlwain threw for 600 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in 2016.

McIlwain says decision was one of the hardest he’s “ever had to make.”

