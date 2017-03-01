KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has hired Kevin Beard as its wide receivers coach and Tony Sorrentino as an offensive quality control assistant.

Beard’s arrival reunites him with Tennessee offensive coordinator Larry Scott, as they previously worked together at Miami. Beard coached receivers at Miami in 2015, when Scott served as the Hurricanes’ interim head coach for the final six games of the season.

Last year, Beard was an offensive quality control assistant at Georgia. He was hired in December as a wide receivers coach at Florida International on Butch Davis’ staff.

Beard replaces Zach Azzanni, who left to become the Chicago Bears’ receivers coach.

Sorrentino was an assistant wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. He previously spent three seasons as an offensive quality control coach for the Jaguars.

