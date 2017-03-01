PRO FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Jets are moving on from one of the best players in their franchise’s history.

The team informed star cornerback Darrelle Revis they are releasing him, ending his second tenure with the Jets - a two-year run that was marked by a stunning slip in play because of injuries and age.

Revis, 31, was scheduled to make $15 million, including a $2 million roster bonus, next season - but that would have been a lofty salary for an aging player who admittedly had a subpar year.

The move, which was expected, makes Revis a free agent while also clearing about $9.3 million on the salary cap.

The Jets still owe him $6 million as part of the $39 million in guarantees in the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with New York in 2015.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The investment group seeking to build a new stadium to keep the Raiders in Oakland has submitted a formal plan to the NFL for the first time.

A person familiar with the deal said the plan was submitted by the Fortress Investment Group within the past 10 days. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the submission was not made public. Sports Business Daily first reported the submission.

Fortress is working with NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott on a plan to build a stadium in Oakland to replace the outdated Coliseum. Oakland city officials gave Fortress the right to develop a plan for a stadium and new development at the current Coliseum site.

The NFL dismissed the initial plan that was made public in December, but Fortress has been in discussions with the league the past two months to try to answer their concerns. The person said the plan recently submitted is “fundamentally” the same as the one previously made public but does clarify some questions raised by the league.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NFL is considering making referees full-time employees and centralizing replay review at its New York headquarters as it aims for more consistent, shorter games.

Those were the major topics of discussion when the league’s competition committee met in advance of the league’s annual scouting combine.

Falcons president Rich McKay, chairman of the competition committee, noted that the collective bargaining agreement allows the league to hire as many as 17 full-time officials. “That is being discussed,” he told The Associated Press after the meeting.

The positives, McKay said, are better, centralized training and, ultimately, greater consistency between crews.

Broncos boss John Elway, another member of the competition committee, said the caveat is that these referees have successful careers outside of football and they may not want to give up their day jobs.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Baylor safety Travon Blanchard has been suspended after the school was notified that a woman’s request for a protective order against him had been granted by a court.

The Baylor athletic department released a statement, saying it was aware of the complaint made against Blanchard through the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Baylor says it was notified on Feb. 7 and appropriate campus student-conduct process was initiated. Blanchard was suspended indefinitely from all team-related activities.

Baylor is facing at least six federal and state lawsuits as well as a federal civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program ignored, mishandled or tried to cover up reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds across campus for years under former coach Art Briles and former school president Kenneth Starr.

HOCKEY

MOSCOW (AP) - Vladimir Petrov, a two-time Olympic hockey champion who was on the Soviet Union team that lost to the United States at the 1980 Lake Placid Games, died. He was 69.

Petrov played alongside Boris Mikhailov and Valery Kharlamov on an offensive line considered one of the best in hockey history.

Petrov won Olympic gold with the Soviet Union at the 1972 and 1976 Games. He was still on the team in 1980 when the Soviets had to settle for silver after losing to the Americans and then beating Sweden in the final round.

The Russian hockey federation announced the death but didn’t give a cause.

PRO BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) -Kevin Durant’s latest return home did not go well and did not last long: He hyperextended his left knee and exited the Golden State Warriors’ game at the Washington Wizards for good after all of 93 seconds.

Durant, who grew up in the D.C. area, will have an MRI exam, the Warriors said on Twitter.

On a Wizards possession under their basket less than a minute into the game, Washington center Marcin Gortat tossed Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia aside. Pachulia stumbled and landed on Durant’s left leg.

Durant immediately clutched at his left knee, then hobbled around a bit. He stayed in for a few more possessions before limping off toward the locker room when Golden State called timeout. Washington led by as many as 19 points in the first quarter, which ended with the host ahead 40-26.

UNDATED (AP) - Andrew Bogut has chosen to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving LeBron James and the defending champions another accomplished veteran as they prepare to mount a run to their third straight NBA Finals.

Bogut’s agent, David Bauman of ISE, told The Associated Press that Bogut plans to sign with the Cavaliers as soon as he clears waivers. Bauman anticipates that Bogut will join the defending NBA champions by this weekend.

Bogut was traded at the deadline from Dallas to Philadelphia in a deal that brought Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks. He and the 76ers agreed to part ways so Bogut could join a contender, and he had several teams lining up to add the defensive-minded center.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus