CLEVELAND (AP) - Robert Griffin III’s stay with the Browns didn’t last one year.

After an injury-marred season, Griffin is being released Friday by the Browns who remain in search of their franchise quarterback. Griffin is being let go one day before he was due a $750,000 roster bonus, said a person who spoke Friday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

Griffin signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Browns last March 24 after being waived in Washington, where for a brief period he was one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Cleveland was a fresh start for the 27-year-old who hoped to revive his career, but he broke his right shoulder while scrambling in the season opener against Philadelphia and missed 11 games.

To his credit, Griffin didn’t give in. He worked tirelessly during his rehab and got healthy enough to play, even leading the Browns to their only win in an otherwise historically bad season.

But Griffin’s inability to stay healthy and other options convinced the Browns he was not their long-term answer or hanging on to, and the team decided to release him one day after acquiring quarterback Brock Osweiler in a trade with Houston.

Osweiler, though, may not be around for long as the Browns may be planning to offer New England numerous draft picks for backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Cleveland may also use one of their first-round draft picks on a quarterback. The Browns own the Nos. 1 and 12 selections.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus