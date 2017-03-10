CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - After eight years, Julius Peppers is returning home to play for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers agreed to terms on a contract Friday with Peppers, said to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the move hasn’t officially been announced.

The length and financial terms of the deal were not immediately known.

Peppers‘ agent Carl Carey on Friday tweeted a picture of his client from when he was drafted No. 2 overall by Carolina in 2002 with the words “Headed home.”

After reaching the deal with Peppers, the Panthers traded defensive end Kony Ealy and a third-round pick (72nd overall) to New England for the Patriots’ second-round pick (No. 64).

Ealy had three sacks and forced two turnovers in a Super Bowl loss to Denver two years ago but never developed into the dominant pass rusher Carolina was hoping for last season, recording just five sacks. The trade won’t become official until Ealy passes his physical.

The Panthers also signed unrestricted free agent safety Mike Adams to a two-year contract on Friday. Financial terms were not immediately available.

Also, Panthers starting offensive tackle Mike Remmers signed with the Minnesota Vikings, his agent Brett Tessler announced Friday on Twitter. Remmers was made expendable when the Panthers agreed to terms with free agent offensive tackle Matt Kalil on Thursday. Terms of Remmers’ deal were not announced.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Adams comes to Carolina after three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he was named to the Pro Bowl twice. A 13-year veteran, Adams is expected to be paired with Kurt Coleman at safety.

The 37-year-old Peppers has 143 ½ sacks during 15 NFL seasons, including 7 ½ last season for the Green Bay Packers.

Peppers, Carolina’s all-time sack leader, played eight seasons for the Panthers (2002-2009). He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and named All-Pro twice during that span. Peppers ranks fifth all-time in NFL history in sacks and still holds the franchise record with 81.

His run in Carolina, which included one trip to the Super Bowl in 2003, ended with a highly published contract dispute when the North Carolina native refused to play under the franchise tag because he no longer wanted to play in a 4-3 defensive scheme.

He was eventually given his outright release and signed with the Chicago Bears, who played a 3-4 defensive scheme. Peppers was booed harshly when the Bears on returned to Charlotte to play against the Panthers on Oct. 10, 2010 - a game the Bears won 23-6.

Despite his age, the 6-foot-7, 287-pound Peppers continues to play at a high level.

He’s spent the last three seasons with the Packers, recording 25 sacks during that span while playing under defensive coordinator Dom Capers, a former Panthers head coach.

Peppers‘ contract with the Packers expired after last season making him an unrestricted free agent.

