OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A judge has revoked the bond of a man charged with murder in the slaying of an Auburn University football player.

WSFA-TV (http://bit.ly/2ne7Yqh ) reports that 24-year-old Markale Dandre Hart remains in jail in Tallapoosa County without bond because of the decision.

Dadeville police arrested the Camp Hill man last month on charges of receiving stolen property; driving under the influence and illegal firearm possession.

He was free on bond at the time after being charged with murder in the December 2014 shooting death of Auburn freshman football player Jakell Mitchell. Mitchell was fatally wounded during a party at an apartment complex in Auburn.

The judge’s move, sparked by that arrest, is likely to mean Hart will remain in jail until the charges are resolved.

