PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a three-year contract with offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.
The deal on Friday comes a day after Philadelphia added wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and right guard Chance Warmack.
Wisniewski started six games for the Eagles at left guard last year after starting 77 games at center in his first five seasons playing for Oakland and Jacksonville.
