MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The former chairwoman of the agency that oversees the Minnesota Vikings stadium waived more than $55,000 in rent for event spaces without consulting agency staff or fellow board members.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2mIMynb ) Michele Kelm-Helgen says she used her discretion to waive rent to further the goal of marketing the building.

Among the 14 groups that got free use of luxury spaces at the state-owned stadium were a local sports booster club and the PGA of America.

At the same time, some 350 other groups paid thousands in rent to use space in U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kelm-Helgen resigned under fire last month from the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority amid criticism of her use of publicly owned luxury suites and her purchase of front-row season tickets.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

