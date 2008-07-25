The selection of the new site for the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be delayed until congressional funding is approved for the massive project, the General Services Administration announced Friday.

The GSA, which is making the decision, had been expected to announce this month which of three potential locations were selected for the more than $2 billion project.

But the agency on Friday said that only once appropriations for the project are made will it go forward in announcing its selection.

“GSA and FBI have worked diligently since the fall issuance of the revised schedule. We have met the milestones at this point,” said GSA spokeswoman Renee Kelly. “Appropriations are necessary in order for us to make an announcement and move forward with the next critical steps under the [National Environmental Policy Act] process and ultimately make an award.”

Plans to relocate the FBI’s downtown Washington, D.C., headquarters to the suburbs have been underway since 2012. Three sites — Greenbelt and Landover in Prince George’s County, Maryland and Springfield in Fairfax, County, Virginia — were selected in 2014 as finalists for the new headquarters.

The FBI is moving because the J. Edgar Hoover Building, which has been the bureau’s home since 1974, no longer meets its needs. A new 2.1 million-square-foot complex in the suburbs will consolidate the FBI workforce in one place.

Lawmakers from Maryland, who had pushed for the FBI’s relocation in their state, were disappointed by the delay.

We recognize the urgent need to select a site, and are concerned that the continued delays will have a negative impact on the safety and security of our nation,” said Reps. Steny H. Hoyer and Anthony Brown, and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, in a joint statement. “Prince George’s County is the best choice for the FBI, and we call on Congress to fully fund the FBI relocation project, which is not only important for the economic development of Prince George’s County, but for the state of Maryland, and our nation as a whole.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus