An illegal immigrant “Dreamer” was released Friday after a fierce outcry from advocacy groups who’d said agents were breaking President Trump’s promise to focus on serious criminals, not rank-and-file illegal immigrants.

Legal groups had filed a court challenge demanding that Daniela Vargas, 22, be released, and they confirmed Friday afternoon that she had been let out of the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The truth, though, is that Dany should never have been detained in the first place,” said Karen Tumlin, legal director for the National Immigration Law Center. “President Trump’s mass deportation force is ensnaring folks like Dany, causing chaos and breaking apart communities. We will continue to fight for justice for Dany and for others like her.”

Dreamers — young adult illegal immigrants here under color of President Obama’s 2012 deportation amnesty, known in Washington-speak as DACA — are generally exempt from Mr. Trump’s new get-tough policies on immigration. But several Dreamers have been snared, leading to massive public relations campaigns by activists.

In the case of Ms. Vargas, she was approved through December, but her status lapsed. Her lawyers said she was trying to save up the money to reapply, and has now submitted an application.

She was apprehended when agents came looking for her father and brother.

Another high-profile case out of Washington state is still ongoing. In that case, ICE agents went looking for a repeatedly-deported illegal immigrant, and found him and his son, a DACA recipient. The agents said the young man admitted to having gang ties. His lawyers say those accusations are trumped-up.

A ruling is expected in that case next week.

