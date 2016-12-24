Kirk Cousins‘ agent, Mike McCartney, tweeted Friday morning that Cousins has signed the franchise-player tender that was offered to him back on Feb. 28.

This puts Cousins in place as the Redskins’ quarterback — if he is not traded — for another season. He will be working under a one-year deal worth $24 million thanks to the exclusive franchise tag. Last season, Cousins signed the non-exclusive tag offer for $19.95 million. It took him just one day to sign that paper.

Signing this time around took almost two weeks and in the interim, a report was dispatched by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that claimed Cousins had asked team owner Daniel Snyder for a trade. Throughout the offseason, there have been trade rumors attached to Cousins and the San Francisco 49ers, where former Washington offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is now the coach.

Cousins signing his contract caps a manic two days for the Redskins. The organization fired general manager Scot McCloughan Thursday, the same day free agency began, restoring the circus feel around the organization and creating yet another public relations problem. Friday, Cousins signed his contract.

