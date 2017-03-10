With the NFL draft coming up, Mike Mayock is busy as an analyst for NFL Network. But he could be making draft decisions — rather than predictions — soon.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Mayock has emerged as a candidate for the Washington Redskins’ newly-vacated general manager position.

This is a preliminary report that the team has not confirmed, but it was enough to incline Mayock to release a statement through NFL Network.

“There has been no official contact between myself and the team and no interviews about the job,” he said. “My focus and energy — as it typically is this time of year — is squarely focused on the NFL Draft and NFL Network’s coverage of that event.”

If Mayock does become Washington’s GM, he wouldn’t be the first to make the jump from the broadcast booth to the front office.

John Lynch left a broadcasting position at Fox Sports to become the 49ers’ GM earlier this offseason.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus