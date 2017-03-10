The same day Kirk Cousins signed the franchise-player tender with the Washington Redskins, Robert Griffin III was released by the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson tweeted that the Browns will release Griffin on Friday after just one season in Cleveland. It’s not a surprise.

The Browns traded for quarterback Brock Osweiler on Thursday. Griffin was due a $750,000 signing bonus Saturday. He also finished his single season in Cleveland with a 72.5 quarterback rating. He threw three interceptions and two touchdowns.

Griffin’s future is now up in the air more than it ever has been during his professional career. He’s always maintained that he should be a starter in the league, but, it’s hard to imagine him finding a No. 1 quarterback spot next season.

