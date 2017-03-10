Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked remaining U.S. attorneys to resign in order to make way for the appointment of prosecutors nominated by President Trump.

“As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice,” said DOJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores. “The attorney general has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition.”

Such turnover is typical at the start of a new presidential administration.

There are 94 United States Attorney’s Offices across the country. Many are already being overseen by acting or interim prosecutors in the wake of the departures of former U.S. attorneys.

Ms. Flores said Friday that the offices will be overseen by “dedicated career prosecutors” in the meantime.

