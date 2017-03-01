The Terrelle Pryor Story will continue in Washington.

Pryor signed a 1-year deal Friday with the Redskins, the team announced. Multiple reports said it was worth $8 million — decidedly less than Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson received from the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. Garcon signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract. Jackson received a three-year deal worth $33.5 million from the Bucs.

Pryor had a breakout season in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns. He caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in his first full season as an NFL wide receiver. Pryor was a quarterback in college at Ohio State and had been trying to latch on to an NFL team as a receiver the prior four seasons. Multiple teams — from the Oakland Raiders to the Seattle Seahawks — tried Pryor. He didn’t stick until he arrived in Cleveland after entering the NFL as a third-round supplemental draft selection by the Oakland Raiders in 2011.

At 6 foot 4 and 223 pounds, Pryor offers good size. His route-running still needs refinement, but his athleticism allows him to be a significant target, even for a Cleveland team that cycled through five mediocre, or worse, quarterbacks last season. Pryor even threw nine passes for the Browns.

He joins a Redskins receiving group that is being restructured following the departures of Garcon and Jackson. Garcon was a stalwart in Washington for five seasons. His production last year, 79 catches and 1,041 yards, is almost interchangeable with what Pryor did in Cleveland. Garcon averaged 13.2 yards per catch. Pryor averaged 13.1.

Jackson departed after a second 1,000-yard season in three years with Washington. The speedster turns 31 next season. The Redskins believe they have in-house options to replace his production. Atop the list to do so is second-year receiver Josh Doctson, who was drafted in the first round last year but played just two games because of nagging Achilles tendon problems. Washington will also expect more from Ryan Grant and has one of the game’s best pass-catching tight ends, Pro-Bowler Jordan Reed.

